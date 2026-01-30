Kazakh President congratulates King of Spain on his birthday

In his telegram, the President noted that the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Spain, grounded in strong friendship, substantive political dialogue, and mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, is developing steadily.

The Head of State emphasized the significant potential for further deepening bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to elevating Kazakh-Spanish relations to a new level.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Felipe VI success in his responsible activities and conveyed his best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Spain.

