President: The Constitution can rightfully be called a truly People’s Law

“We have adopted the People’s Constitution, deeply realizing our imperative duty to the future generations. The Constitution is a new foundation for a strong, energetic, and competitive Kazakhstan. This document continues the tradition of the Great Steppe laws, demonstrating unbreakable historical ties and continuity of generations,” said the President.

The Head of State emphasized that the new Constitution meets the requirements of modern times and at the same time, it continues the centuries-long history of our statehood.

He underscored that the Constitution can rightfully be named a truly People’s Law, since within it "the spirit of patriotism and heroism, traditions inherited from our ancestors, are closely interwined with creativity and innovation."

“The Constitution is a steel shield guarding the interests of the state. One of its main goals is to protect territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of the country, the rights and freedoms of citizens, and to guarantee the strengthening of social justice, and the rule of law. It also creates conditions for the development of education, science, innovation, and culture, while ensuring environmental protection. The Fundamental Law of Kazakhstan is an unshakable symbol of solidarity and indestructible unity of our nation,” concluded the President.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the solemn event dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution.