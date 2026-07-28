President tasks new envoy with boosting Kazakhstan–UK strategic ties

During the meeting, the Head of State set out the main goals for the further development of multifaceted Kazakh-British cooperation.

The President instructed the ambassador to focus efforts on the practical implementation of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, to step up political dialogue, to expand trade, economic, and investment collaboration, and to promote joint projects in energy, transport, innovation, and education.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.