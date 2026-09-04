President tasks new Ecology Minister with forest restoration, waste recycling

During the meeting, the President outlined key tasks for the ministry, including further restoration of forests, development of national parks' infrastructure, and formation of a closed-loop economy.

Special attention was given to prospects for the construction of waste-to-energy plants in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, with plans to extend this experience to other regions.

The President highlighted the importance of improving environmental culture and further effective implementation of the Taza Qazaqstan campaign.

Earlier, the President tasked the newly appointed Minister of Culture and Information, Arman Kyrykbayev, with ensuring the development of culture and creative industries and strengthening the preservation and promotion of historical and cultural heritage.