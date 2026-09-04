Kazakh President assigns to reinforce information space

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the Ministry’s top priorities and set specific tasks.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Ministry to ensure the development of culture and creative industries and strengthen preservation and promotion of historical and cultural heritage.

He also highlighted the significance of expanding Kazakhstan’s cultural presence abroad.

Particular attention was paid to the state information policy. The Head of State stressed the need to reinforce the domestic information space and modernize legislation to reflect digital realities.

In conclusion, the Head of State assigned to continue work on strengthening public unity and creating conditions for constructive youth engagement and development.

Earlier, the Head of State decreed to appoint Arman Kyrykbayev as Culture and Information Minister of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his previous duties.