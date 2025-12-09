President tasks National Bank to tackle inflation, advance digital transformation

The President was reported about the situation in the economy, financial system, and key areas of the monetary policy for January-November 2025, as well as the plans for 2026.

Timur Suleimenov informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about business activity, inflation factors, and the measures launched to stabilize prices.

According to him, the Government, the National Bank, and the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market, have begun implementing the 2026-2028 Joint Action Program for Macroeconomic Stabilization and Improving the Well-Being of the Population.

He also presented information on the situation in the financial and currency markets, public securities markets, the state of the National Fund assets, the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, and gold and currency reserves.

Suleimenov noted that since the year beginning, currency assets of the National Fund have increased by 4.8 billion US dollars.

Investment income reached about 8.2 billion US dollars, rising by 13.7% in the reporting period.

Meanwhile, in the same period, gold and currency reserves augmented by 16.3 billion US dollars (+36%), reaching 62.1 billion US dollars.

The volume of the pension assets portfolio of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund has increased by 2.6 trillion tenge or by 11.7%, having reached 25 trillion tenge since January.

The President was also reported about the large-scale digitalization and implementation of digital projects by the National Bank, including those related to the Anti-Fraud Center’s activity and technological implementation of the national digital financial infrastructure.

“The National Bank is taking all necessary measures to stabilize prices and achieve the medium-term inflation target of 5%,” Suleimenov said.

The President outlined a number of directives to the National Bank, highlighting the importance of inflation reduction, ensuring stable functioning of the financial market, and digital transformation of the sector.

