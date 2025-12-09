Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to three countries

Kairat Abdrakhmanov has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic. He was relieved of his duties as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Akan Rakhmetullin has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Roman Vassilenko, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Head of the Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, has been appointed as Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Bakyt Dyussenbayev has been relieved of his duties as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aida Balayeva was appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.