President surveys exhibition of digital solutions for agriculture
14:40, 14 November 2025
On the sidelines of the II Agribusiness Forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed an exhibition of digital solutions applied in the agro-industrial complex, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State was presented with digital services designed for data accounting, forecasting, and analysis, as well as domestic startups focused on improving efficiency in the agro-industrial sector.
Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the II Agribusiness Forum in Astana.