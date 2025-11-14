EN
    President surveys exhibition of digital solutions for agriculture

    14:40, 14 November 2025

    On the sidelines of the II Agribusiness Forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed an exhibition of digital solutions applied in the agro-industrial complex, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President surveys exhibition of digital solutions for agriculture
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State was presented with digital services designed for data accounting, forecasting, and analysis, as well as domestic startups focused on improving efficiency in the agro-industrial sector.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the II Agribusiness Forum in Astana.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Agriculture Astana
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
