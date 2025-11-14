Kazakh President attends II Forum of Agricultural Workers
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is taking part in the II Forum of Agricultural Workers, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
It brings together over 2,000 participants, including agricultural producers, representatives of industry associations, international organizations, investors, sector veterans, as well as students specializing in agricultural disciplines.
As written before, at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to arrive in Tashkent for a state visit today.