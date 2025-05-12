President signs decree awarding Otan Order to journalist Kuanysh Sultanov
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on Monday awarding the Otan Order to political figure, journalist and political expert Kuanysh Sultanov, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the decree, journalist Kuanysh Sultanov was awarded the Otan Order for his merits in the state and public service.
