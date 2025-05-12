EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President signs decree awarding Otan Order to journalist Kuanysh Sultanov

    10:49, 12 May 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on Monday awarding the Otan Order to political figure, journalist and political expert Kuanysh Sultanov, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    President signs decree awarding Otan Order to journalist Kuanysh Sultanov
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the decree, journalist Kuanysh Sultanov was awarded the Otan Order for his merits in the state and public service.

    As reported previously, Russian leader Vladimir Putin handed over on Friday an award list to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, conferring the title Hero of the Soviet Union on Tokayev’s father Sergeant of the Guard Kemel Tokayev. 

    Awards Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All