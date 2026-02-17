President sends congratulatory telegram to General Secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party

The President noted that Kazakhstan regards Vietnam as an important and reliable partner in Southeast Asia and attaches great importance to expanding the strategic partnership based on the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding. He expressed readiness to elevate multifaceted cooperation to a qualitatively new level through joint efforts.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished To Lam success in his responsible duties, and the friendly people of Vietnam well-being and prosperity.

