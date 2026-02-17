Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on Spring Festival

The telegram states that the multifaceted relations between Kazakhstan and China, grounded in enduring friendship and broad cooperation, continue to develop dynamically.

The President expressed appreciation for Xi Jinping’s significant personal contribution to this process and voiced full support for his firm position on strengthening cooperation between the two countries and safeguarding shared interests through mutual support and coordinated efforts on the international stage during this period of global instability.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the President of China success in advancing global initiatives, and the people of China well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda on the national holiday – the Day of the Restoration of the State of Lithuania.