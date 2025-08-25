President receives Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev

According to Mergaliyev, the number of civil cases concluded with the use of alternative dispute resolution methods (mediation, settlement agreement, participative procedure) has increased by 24% - from 61,000 to 76,000.

2,600 of 27% of acts of administrative agencies and officials were recognized as illegal, in the context of protection of citizens’ rights in the disputes with government structures.

Mergaliyev also reported on the measures of ensuring constitutional rights and freedoms in criminal procedures.

The proportion of refusals by investigative courts to authorize detention increased from 23% to 37%. The number of acquitted persons (excluding private prosecution cases) rose from 59 to 88.

On July 1, 2025 independent courts of cassation were established in line with the President’s directive. Nearly 5 thousand complaints and protests were submitted to these courts in the first month of operation.

At the end of the meeting, the President stressed the need to build trust in the judicial system and to improve the quality of justice.

Earlier, the Head of State met special envoy of President of Democratic Republic of Congo.