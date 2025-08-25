Kazakh President receives special envoy of President of Democratic Republic of Congo

Greeting Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that his visit is an important step towards the development of cooperation between the two nations.

In turn, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the meeting and handed a special message on behalf of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi.

During the meeting, the parties debated preparations for the forthcoming visit of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Kazakhstan and promising areas for bilateral cooperation.

As written before, at the initiative of the French side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic.