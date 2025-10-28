President ratifies launch of International Money Laundering Risk Assessment Center

The text of the law is published in the press.

As previously reported, building the International Risk Assessment Center is aimed to create an integrated information and resource space and infrastructure for real-time data exchange between financial intelligence units, strictly adhering to information protection standards.

According to the CIS Executive Committee, the technological foundation for analytics has already been launched. The International Risk Assessment Center will receive exclusively data from open sources and will not exchange sensitive or restricted information.

Kazakhstan’s participation will help enhance cooperation among CIS countries in recovering illicit assets, improve the detection and disruption of cross-border criminal schemes, and raise fiscal resilience and reduce shadow economy rates.