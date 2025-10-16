Kazakhstan to step up international cooperation against money laundering

According to Senate deputy Nurlan Bekenov, the agreement is aimed at strengthening international cooperation in countering financial crimes, including money laundering and financing terrorism.

The main goal of building the International Risk Assessment Center is to create an integrated information and resource space and infrastructure for real-time data exchange between financial intelligence units, strictly adhering to information protection standards.

According to the CIS Executive Committee, the technological foundation for analytics has already been launched. The International Risk Assessment Center will receive exclusively data from open sources and will not exchange sensitive or restricted information.

Kazakhstan’s participation will help enhance cooperation among CIS countries in recovering illicit assets, improve the detection and disruption of cross-border criminal schemes, and raise fiscal resilience and reduce shadow economy rates.

Earlier, the Kazakh Majilis approved the draft law On ratification of the agreement on the establishment of the international center for risk assessment of legitimization (laundering) of proceeds of crime and terrorism financing.