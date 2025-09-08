President proposes to reconsider role of Kazakhstan’s National Fund

“To create additional sources of investment, it is necessary to reconsider the role of the National Fund as an instrument of sustainable development. The Fund’s resources should be thoughtfully directed to finance promising small-scale projects with strong market potential in our country,” the President said.

According to him, the main condition must be the responsible allocation of funds.

“If necessary, international managers and investors with strong expertise may be involved in this work,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

Earlier, it was reported that President Tokayev highlighted Alatau City as the country’s future hub for innovation and business development.