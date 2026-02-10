Kazakhstan to build national job transformation center

The Head of State drew attention to systemic challenges in education, including the need to support private educational establishments and improve the efficiency of state funding across all levels, from state schools to universities.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that personnel training is lagging behind the pace of technological change and the introduction of artificial intelligence. Professions are evolving faster than educational programs and standards. He emphasized that Kazakhstan needs specialists across industries who can apply AI technologies to boost productivity, not just more IT graduates.

The Head of State instructed the Government, together with leading companies, to create the National Center for Job Transformation under a public-private partnership model. Management should be entrusted to a consortium of private firms, as business adapts faster and better understands market needs.

The Government’s role is to set rules, ensure transparency, support demand, and scale effective solutions.

