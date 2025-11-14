President orders to accelerate efforts to attract foreign investors to agricultural sector

The Head of State emphasized that priority should be given to the production of value‑added (deeply processed) products.

In his words, in 2023, the share of processed products in agriculture was only 35%, while in 2025 it already reached 50%.

“Now it is necessary to accelerate efforts to attract foreign investors to this sector,” the President said.

According to him, one of the key priorities is to attract private investors.

“Favorable conditions must be created for foreign investors possessing advanced technologies,” he said.

He said that the Government compiled a list of more than 200 investment agro-industrial projects worth around 4 trillion tenge, being implemented in 12 sectors.

“These projects must receive support at all levels. Both the center, and the regions should be active in this issue. We should seriously think about when and how these projects will be implemented,” he stressed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that the Qazaq Organicfood brand, with the right strategy, can secure a worthy niche in the international market.

“We must more actively promote our products to global markets. Our country ranks among the world’s top ten wheat exporters and holds leading positions in flour supplies. Apart from traditional markets in Central Asia, Iran, and Afghanistan, Kazakhstan has begun exporting grain to a number of countries in Europe, Southeast Asia, and North Africa, including Belgium, Portugal, Norway, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Morocco, and Algeria,” he noted.

"The geography of our grain exports is expanding. Kazakhstan turns into the major exporter of oilseeds and vegetable oil," he added.

In 2024, according to the President, Kazakhstan entered the top ten suppliers of lamb, with a volume of nearly 18,000 tons - though this is not the limit. Overall, exports of agricultural products amount to more than five billion dollars, and include over 200 types of agricultural goods, delivered to 70 countries, he said.

He emphasized that the potential of the country's agro-industrial complex is far greater than these figures.

"Global demand for food, especially environmentally friendly products, continues to grow steadily. Therefore, with the right strategy, our Qazaq Organicfood brand can secure a worthy niche in the international market," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"Kazakhstan has approved standards for the production of organic products, and systematic work in this direction must continue. The task of specialized agencies, as well as embassies abroad, is to actively assist in promoting our brands," he noted.

Earlier, it was reported that the President entrusted the Government with ensuring uninterrupted agricultural exports.