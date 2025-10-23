President of Uzbekistan to visit Brussels

According to the program of the visit to the European capital, bilateral negotiations are scheduled with the leaders of the leading institutions of the European Union.

The parties will discuss current issues related to the expansion and deepening of multifaceted relations within the framework of the implementation of high-level agreements reached at the Samarkand Summit held in April this year.

The discussions will focus on promoting concrete projects and programs that foster practical cooperation in key areas, including trade and economics, investment and finance, innovation, energy, transport and communications, science and education, and other priority sectors.

It is planned to sign an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Uzbekistan and the European Union.

During the visit, the President of Uzbekistan will also hold meetings with the leadership of Belgium and meet with top executives of leading European companies and banks to accelerate joint initiatives aimed at expanding technological and industrial cooperation.

