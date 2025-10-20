Finnish President Stubb to visit Uzbekistan in late Oct

During his visit, President Stubb will meet with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on Friday, 31 October, in Tashkent. The leaders are expected to discuss the full spectrum of bilateral relations between Finland and Uzbekistan, regional geopolitical developments affecting Europe and Central Asia and cooperation in strengthening the multilateral system, according to the Finnish President’s office.

In addition to high-level talks, President Stubb will participate in a business seminar, deliver a lecture at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy, and meet with foreign policy experts to explore avenues for deeper engagement.

The Finnish delegation will include Ville Skinnari, Member of Parliament and Chair of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Uzbekistan, alongside representatives from Finnish trade and industry, highlighting the economic dimension of the visit.

To recall, former President of the Republic of Finland, Mauno Koivisto, made an official visit to Uzbekistan in 1992. In recent years, bilateral trade relations have grown steadily, with trade turnover between the two countries increasing by 24 percent in 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that the presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland - Alexander Stubb and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - held talks in New York, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.