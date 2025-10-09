President of Uzbekistan to pay a working visit to Tajikistan

The President of Uzbekistan will take part in the Second “Central Asia – Russia” Summit and the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which will be held in Dushanbe.

The agenda of the upcoming events includes issues related to the expansion of multilateral cooperation, such as strengthening political dialogue, promoting joint projects in the trade, economic, and investment sectors, as well as cooperation in industry, agriculture, transportation, energy, and infrastructure, continuation of active cultural and humanitarian exchange.

The leaders will additionally discuss current international issues and matters related to regional security.

Following the summits, a package of joint documents and decisions aimed at further developing practical cooperation is expected to be adopted.

