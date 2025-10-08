Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Tajikistan on October 9-10

"At the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Dushanbe on October 9-10 to participate in the 'Central Asia–Russia' Summit and the Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States," the statement says.

As previously reported, the second 'Central Asia–Russia' Summit is scheduled for October 9 and will be held on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Summit in Dushanbe.