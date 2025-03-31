President of Uzbekistan to pay a working visit to Tajikistan
At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay a working visit to the city of Khujand on March 31, UzA reports.
According to the visit program, a joint meeting of the leaders of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan is planned, along with bilateral talks.
The agenda includes issues related to further strengthening friendship, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership, as well as expanding trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among the three countries.
Following the meeting, the signing of the Agreement on the Junction Point of the State Borders of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan is planned.
The heads of state will also attend a joint concert featuring renowned artists.
As stated previously, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hold informal talks.