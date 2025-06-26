President of Uzbekistan to pay a working visit to Belarus
14:37, 26 June 2025
At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay a working visit to the city of Minsk on June 26-27, UzA reports.
The President of Uzbekistan will take part in the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as the head of an observer state.
The summit agenda includes discussions on the further expansion of multilateral cooperation within the Organization, focusing on priority areas of practical interaction.
As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Belarus to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and Eurasian Economic Forum.