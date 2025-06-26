President of Uzbekistan to pay a working visit to Belarus

The President of Uzbekistan will take part in the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as the head of an observer state.

The summit agenda includes discussions on the further expansion of multilateral cooperation within the Organization, focusing on priority areas of practical interaction.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Belarus to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and Eurasian Economic Forum.