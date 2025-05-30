EN
    President of Uzbekistan to participate in Central Asia – Italy Summit

    10:10, 30 May 2025

    The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will take part in the high-level summit in the “Central Asia – Italy” format, which will be held on May 30 in the city of Astana, UzA reports. 

    The President of Uzbekistan to participate in the “Central Asia – Italy” Summit
    Photo credit: UzA

    The participation of the leaders of the regional countries and the Prime Minister of Italy is expected.

    According to the agenda, issues of further development of multilateral cooperation will be discussed, primarily in the green economy, investment, innovation, science, and education.

    It was earlier reported, Sadyr Zhaparov will attend the first Central Asia-Italy summit.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Kazakhstan Italy Astana Foreign policy Politics
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
