Sadyr Zhaparov to attend first Central Asia-Italy summit

"The theme of the summit is "Common Horizons. Dialogue between Central Asia and Italy for the sake of global stability."

The summit aims to exchange views on the development of cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and Italy.

The heads of state of Central Asia, as well as the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy, G. Meloni, are planned to participate in the summit,” noted Sagynbek Abdumutalip.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had a brief conversation with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni at the Astana Airport after her arrival to the Kazakh capital for the first Central Asia-Italy summit.