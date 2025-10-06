President of Uzbekistan to attend summit of Organization of Turkic States

The President of Uzbekistan will participate in the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be held in the city of Qabala.

The agenda of the meeting, held under the theme “Regional Peace and Security”, includes current issues related to the further development and deepening of multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Organization.

The prospects for practical cooperation in priority areas such as politics, trade and economy, innovation, investment, energy, transport and communications, humanitarian affairs, and others will be considered.

The heads of delegations will also exchange views on key aspects of international politics.

Following the summit, several joint decisions and documents are expected to be adopted, aimed at expanding mutually beneficial cooperation among the member states of the Organization.

As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also take part in the event. Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports on what experts believe the leaders of Turkic countries are likely to discuss.