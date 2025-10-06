What will the leaders of Turkic states discuss at the OTS summit

Astana–Baku integration

Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan continue to show steady growth, strengthening a broad-based partnership. Cooperation spans a wide range of areas, from energy and transport to trade, investment, and cultural ties.

Economist Natig Jafarli notes that bilateral cooperation is expanding both in scale and in scope.

“From January to July 2025, trade between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reached $331.7 million, up 4.8% from $316.5 million in the same period last year. Kazakhstan’s main exports remain wheat, oil, and petroleum products, while imports from Azerbaijan include pipes, aluminum profiles, and food products,” Jafarli reported.

According to the economist, transport integration is also advancing rapidly. Cargo volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) reached 2.6 million tons, while container shipments doubled to 40,200 TEUs. Transit of Kazakh uranium through Azerbaijan, construction of a 400 Tbit/s submarine fiber-optic cable under the Digital Silk Way project, and the launch of the joint venture “Middle Corridor Multimodal” are all boosting the efficiency of multimodal transport.

In the energy sector, the “green corridor” linking Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and Europe is being developed, including the laying of a deep-sea cable to transmit renewable energy to Europe.

“All these initiatives strengthen the economic potential of both countries, laying the foundation for deeper integration, investment partnerships, and the diversification of transport and digital routes,” the expert noted.

OTS countries: Growth in GDP and trade

Kazakhstan’s participation in the OTS summit in Gabala comes against the backdrop of rising economic integration among Turkic states. In 2024, their combined GDP exceeded $2.1 trillion, while total trade turnover reached about $1.1–1.17 trillion. Secretary-General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev said the organization has set an ambitious goal: to raise intra-bloc trade to 10%.

“Currently, trade between OTS member states accounts for only about 7%—roughly $58.17 billion out of the bloc’s total $850 billion trade in 2024. Just a few years ago, this figure stood at only 3%, so the growth trend is clear. Our target now is to reach 10% as quickly as possible,” he emphasized.

The main gains are seen in industry, energy, and agri-food exports, along with transport and logistics services, highlighting the strategic importance of joint projects and infrastructure development.

According to the OTS Secretary-General, removing barriers in transport and logistics is key to achieving this goal.

“We have also made significant progress in transport and customs cooperation. Agreements such as the Simplified Customs Corridor and International Combined Freight Transport, along with digital initiatives like e-Permit, e-CMR, and e-TIR, are helping to streamline logistics and improve trade efficiency. All these efforts deepen regional economic integration and strengthen trade flows between our member states,” Omuraliev said.

Expectations for the summit

Experts in Baku note that the Gabala meeting will serve as an important platform for discussing key political, economic, transport, and humanitarian initiatives. For Kazakhstan, participation opens new opportunities to strengthen its strategic position and expand cooperation with partners across the organization.

Ilgar Velizade, head of the South Caucasus Political Scientists’ Club, believes the focus of the upcoming summit will be on economic cooperation and transport, especially the development of the Middle Corridor, which connects China and Europe through the Caspian, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

“These projects are gaining strategic importance for the entire Turkic world. Energy cooperation also remains a key area, covering not only traditional resources but also the development of green energy. For Kazakhstan, this opens new opportunities in electricity exports and in aligning projects with partners across the organization,” the expert noted.

Velizade also highlighted the importance of humanitarian cooperation, which includes cultural and educational initiatives such as work on unifying the Turkic alphabet.

“In recent years, there has been growing attention to information cooperation. Foundations are being laid for a common information platform that would allow Turkic states to promote shared values and a unified position,” he added.

The analyst stressed that the institutionalization of the OTS—through the creation of specialized committees and working groups—makes the organization’s activities more systematic and improves the implementation of decisions.

Roza Bayramli, senior advisor at the Center for Analysis of International Relations, pointed out that the agenda of the Gabala summit will include transport, logistics, trade, digital transformation, security, and regional stability. She emphasized that for Kazakhstan, this is an opportunity to advance its economic and infrastructure initiatives, including through the Turkic Investment Fund and projects aimed at simplifying trade.

Bayramli noted that since the previous summit in Bishkek (September 2024) and the informal summit in Hungary (May 2025), the Organization of Turkic States has made significant progress.

Key initiatives have been implemented in economic integration, strengthening transport and logistics links, developing digital services, and expanding cooperation between central banks. Programs to simplify customs procedures and develop transport corridors have been launched, and the Turkic Investment Fund is now operating to finance joint projects.

According to her, the Gabala summit is expected to focus on new steps to deepen financial cooperation, coordinate digital and investment projects, and advance green economy initiatives and “green financing.”

“The summit will also address security issues, including the fight against terrorism, cross-border crime, and cyberthreats, as well as the current geopolitical situation. Topics of digital transformation, such as the development of smart cities, exchange of IT solutions, and the introduction of a green agenda, will also be discussed,” the expert said.

Emin Garibli, Associate Professor at the Department of Economics at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, noted that the upcoming OTS summit holds particular significance for Azerbaijan, as it will take place in a region that is strategically important for economic integration and regional cooperation.

In his view, the Organization is gradually evolving from a platform for political dialogue into a mechanism of deeper economic cooperation, where not only geographical and ethnic proximity but also the political will of national leaders play a decisive role.

Garibli emphasized that Kazakhstan’s participation in the summit will make it possible not only to review past initiatives but also to discuss new joint projects. Steps already taken include the launch of the Turkic Investment Fund to support small and medium-sized businesses, trade facilitation strategies, digital partnerships, and the advancement of transport corridors.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Türkiye’s trade with Turkic states over the past 5 years hit $62.6B.