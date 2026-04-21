President of Uzbekistan to attend Regional Environmental Summit in Kazakhstan

The upcoming events will focus on strengthening regional cooperation for the sustainable development of Central Asia and on addressing environmental, climate, and water challenges in the region.

The President of Uzbekistan will present his assessments and share his vision on these issues, and visit a specialized environmental exhibition with national pavilions.

Following the summits, a package of important documents is expected to be adopted.

As written before, on April 22–24, Astana will host the Regional Environmental Summit (#RES2026). The new dialogue platform under the auspices of the UN is called to create a shared vision for sustainable development in Central Asia and develop joint solutions to climate and environmental challenges.

Heads of state and governments, and representatives of international organizations will participate in the summit.