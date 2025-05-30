President of Uzbekistan proposes to create Central Asia-Italy Business Club

The initiative is aimed at the development of trade-investment cooperation and expansion of partnership between Central Asia and Italian business communities.

“Considering traditionally strong position of the Italian business community in the country’s innovative development, I propose to launch a permanent platform for business dialogue - the Central Asia - Italy Business Club. Such meetings with broad participation of entrepreneurs could be held annually in our capitals, opening up new opportunities for trade and investment cooperation,” the Uzbek President said.

He also pointed out that Tashkent could become one of the centers of cooperation.

In his words, priority areas of cooperation could be processing industries, such as deep processing of mineral resources and agricultural raw materials, electrical engineering, chemistry, textiles, wool and leather and food industries, as well as localization of production of components and industrial goods, creation of design centers together with the leading Italian brands.

“In order to implement the projects of regional importance, we have proceeded to the establishment of an industrial park in Tashkent region, to be managed by a European operator. We consider it necessary to attract Italian government agencies and joint investment funds to support cooperation projects,” he concluded.

Earlier, at the Summit, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov put forward an initiative to open the Regional Climate Technology Center in Ashgabat under the UN aegis.