President of Uzbekistan outlines priorities for cooperation with U.S. business

The event was attended by U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, Special Envoy for Global Partnerships Paolo Zampolli, and U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt, Chairman of the Board of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Carolyn Lamm, as well as representatives of the U.S. business elite, including top managers of Franklin Templeton, Citigroup, BNY Mellon, Nasdaq, Boeing, Mastercard, Visa, General Motors, Nvidia, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, Air Products, Traxys, FLSmidth, GoGreen Partners, Cleveland Clinic, and Cargill, along with executives of major Uzbekistan companies.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that during his recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, an agreement was reached on enhancing economic cooperation and forming a solid portfolio of long-term projects. In this regard, the current meeting was noted as especially important in the context of advancing these objectives.

In recent years, multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States has reached a high level. Over the past eight years, trade turnover has increased fourfold. More than 300 American companies have invested capital in Uzbekistan.

A National Investment Fund has been established jointly with Franklin Templeton.

As priorities for economic and innovation partnership, the advancement of specific projects was identified in the processing of critical minerals and the formation of sustainable supply chains, as well as in IT, artificial intelligence, digitalization, the development of transport, energy, and social infrastructure, smart agriculture, the introduction of advanced technologies, and many other areas.

In turn, the heads of leading American companies and banks, thanking the President of Uzbekistan for creating favorable conditions for their fruitful activities, voiced their plans to participate in the implementation of essential projects and programs in the mentioned sectors.

