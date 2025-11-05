EN
    President of Uzbekistan lands in Washington

    10:39, 5 November 2025

    On November 4, at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Washington, D.C. for a working visit, UzA reports. 

    The President of Uzbekistan arrives in the United States 
    Photo credit: UzA

    At Andrews Air Force Base, the President of Uzbekistan was welcomed by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Chairman of the Board of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Carolyn Lamm, and other officials.

    The main events of the visit are scheduled for November 5-6. President Mirziyoyev will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and participate in the “C5+1” summit of Central Asian and U.S. leaders.

    The visit program also includes meetings with representatives of the U.S. Congress and government, separate discussions with leading American company executives, and a business roundtable.

    Earlier it was reported, Kyrgyz President arrived in Egypt for official visit.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
