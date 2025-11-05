President of Uzbekistan lands in Washington

At Andrews Air Force Base, the President of Uzbekistan was welcomed by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Chairman of the Board of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Carolyn Lamm, and other officials.

The main events of the visit are scheduled for November 5-6. President Mirziyoyev will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and participate in the “C5+1” summit of Central Asian and U.S. leaders.

The visit program also includes meetings with representatives of the U.S. Congress and government, separate discussions with leading American company executives, and a business roundtable.

