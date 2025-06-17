President of Uzbekistan lands in Kazakhstan

Trade between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan made 4.1 billion US dollars in 2024.

Earlier, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan arrived in Kazakhstan.

As it was reported, the Summit is expected to be attended by the leaders of Central Asian countries and President of China Xi Jinping, who arrived in Astana on Monday. The event will discuss the issues of strengthening regional cooperation, expanding the political dialogue, deepening trade and economic ties, developing transport and transit integration, energy, innovations and sustainable development.