President of Uzbekistan lands in Kazakhstan
11:40, 17 June 2025
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the II Central Asia – China Summit in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Trade between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan made 4.1 billion US dollars in 2024.
Earlier, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan arrived in Kazakhstan.
As it was reported, the Summit is expected to be attended by the leaders of Central Asian countries and President of China Xi Jinping, who arrived in Astana on Monday. The event will discuss the issues of strengthening regional cooperation, expanding the political dialogue, deepening trade and economic ties, developing transport and transit integration, energy, innovations and sustainable development.