    President of Uzbekistan departs for Turkmenistan

    09:51, 22 August 2025

    At the invitation of the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, departed for Turkmenistan on August 22 for a working visit, UzA reports.

    President of Uzbekistan departs for Turkmenistan 
    Photo credit: UzA

    The President of Uzbekistan will take part in the events of the summit in the format “Azerbaijan – Turkmenistan – Uzbekistan”, which will be held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone.

    The Leader of Uzbekistan will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.

    Earlier, it was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by his Kyrgyz counterpart, President Sadyr Zhaparov, at the Manas International Airport. 

    On August 22, both presidents are expected to hold bilateral talks and attend the 7th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Supreme Interstate Council.

     

