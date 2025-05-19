President of Uzbekistan departs for Budapest

During his stay in Budapest, the program includes high-level talks, meetings with senior officials, and executives of leading Hungarian companies.

The agenda will focus on current issues concerning the further expansion of practical cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.

The President of Uzbekistan will also take part in the events of the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

As previously stated, on May 20-21, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Hungary to participate in the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.