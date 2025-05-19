EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Hungary

    09:33, 19 May 2025

    On May 20-21, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Hungary to participate in the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Recall that the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States will take place in Budapest from May 20 to 21.

    Hosted by Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, the Summit will bring together the Presidents of the Member States of the OTS: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. In addition, representatives of the OTS Observers, the Secretary General of the Organization will also participate in the event.

    For the first time, the Informal Summit of the OTS will be hosted by an observer country.

     

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Politics Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kazakhstan-Hungary
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
