Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Hungary

Recall that the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States will take place in Budapest from May 20 to 21.

Hosted by Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, the Summit will bring together the Presidents of the Member States of the OTS: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. In addition, representatives of the OTS Observers, the Secretary General of the Organization will also participate in the event.

For the first time, the Informal Summit of the OTS will be hosted by an observer country.