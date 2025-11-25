President of Turkmenistan arrives at Akorda

By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall in honor of the high-profile guest.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ anthems.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov walked along the blue carpet towards the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which a narrow-format meeting of the two presidents began.

As Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadyarov said at a November 247 briefing, the sides will hold high-level talks and discuss the prospects for developing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Read more on how Astana and Ashgabat are consistently strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and transport-logistics spheres in an analytical material by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.