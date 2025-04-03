President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Samarkand

Today, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the summit.

Photo credit: UzA

At Samarkand International Airport, the high-ranking guest was welcomed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, and other officials.

Under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the prospects for the development of multifaceted relations and practical cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the European Union will be considered at the summit.

As earlier reported, the first-ever EU - Central Asia summit is to take place on April 3-4, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.