EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Samarkand

    10:11, 3 April 2025

    The first “Central Asia – European Union” summit will be held in Samarkand on April 3-4, UzA reports. 

    President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Samarkand
    Photo credit: UzA

    Today, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the summit.

    President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Samarkand
    Photo credit: UzA

    At Samarkand International Airport, the high-ranking guest was welcomed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, and other officials.

    Under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the prospects for the development of multifaceted relations and practical cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the European Union will be considered at the summit.

    As earlier reported, the first-ever EU - Central Asia summit is to take place on April 3-4, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia EU Foreign policy President
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All