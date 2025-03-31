Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar reveals she’s fan of Kazakh singer Dimash

The Head of State surprised the guest by inviting her favorite singer Dimash Qudaibergen to the gala reception. The Slovenian President was excited and couldn’t believe it, wrote Adil Baltabayev, a host and author of PRESIDENT project, on his Telegram channel.

During a handshake moment, Nataša Pirc Musar revealed that she had already been to Dimash’s concert. In turn, the Kazakh singer expressed his gratitude for the appreciation.

Photo credit: Dimash.news/ Instagram

People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen performed Kazakh folk song Daididau and SOS d’un terrien en détresse in French, Dimashnews wrote on Instagram.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had greeted President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar at the Akorda Palace, as the latter is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, delivered a lecture titled “The Decline of Multilateralism – A Myth or Reality?” at Nazarbayev University in Astana.