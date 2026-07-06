President of Pakistan to make official visit to Kyrgyzstan
14:19, 6 July 2026
At the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, will make an official visit to the Kyrgyzstan from July 6 to 9 this year, Kabar reports.
During the visit to Cholpon-Ata, high-level talks will be held in expanded format to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within international organizations such as the UN, SCO, OIC, and ECO.
The official visit of the President of Pakistan will be important event in the development of partnership and friendly relations between the two countries.
Earlier, it was reported Kyrgyzstan and South Korea boost forestry partnership.