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    Kyrgyzstan, South Korea boost forestry partnership

    21:46, 2 July 2026

    Kyrgyzstan and South Korea are strengthening cooperation in the forestry sector, Kabar reports.

    Kyrgyzstan, South Korea boost forestry partnership
    Photo source: Kabar

    Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Zhumaliev met with Minister of the Korean Forest Service Park Eun-sik during a working visit to Seoul. Kyrgyz delegation also included representatives from the relevant department.

    The main topics of the talks were sustainable forest management, the exchange of experience in environmental protection and reforestation, and joint efforts to combat the climate crisis and adapt to global climate change.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will grant embassy properties on 49-year lease-free terms.

    World News Central Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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