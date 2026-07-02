Kyrgyzstan, South Korea boost forestry partnership

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Zhumaliev met with Minister of the Korean Forest Service Park Eun-sik during a working visit to Seoul. Kyrgyz delegation also included representatives from the relevant department.

The main topics of the talks were sustainable forest management, the exchange of experience in environmental protection and reforestation, and joint efforts to combat the climate crisis and adapt to global climate change.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will grant embassy properties on 49-year lease-free terms.