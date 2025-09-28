President of Myanmar on strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and prospects for regional partnership

— Mr. President, how do you see the future of political and economic cooperation between Myanmar and Kazakhstan? How do you assess the prospects for broader engagement in Central Asia?

Diplomatic relations between Myanmar and Kazakhstan were established on September 23, 1999, and now span 26 years. Our countries are steadily advancing political and economic cooperation. I have met with the President of Kazakhstan twice. Central Asia and Eurasia are regarded as a crucial heartland in geopolitics because they lie at the center of the largest continent, which gives the region strategic importance. I believe that strengthening bilateral ties will also enable us to engage more actively within Central Asia.

— Central Asia is becoming a key region for global security and logistics. In your view, how can Myanmar and Kazakhstan work together to support stability and development in the region?

Yes, Central Asia has always been an important transport hub linking Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and East Asia. The Great Silk Road once passed through this area. That is why the security and development of the region are of great significance.

Kazakhstan plays a leading role in Central Asia. Myanmar also occupies a strategic location between China and India, serving as a land bridge connecting South and Southeast Asia. By capitalizing on these advantages, our countries can cooperate, exchange goods, natural resources, and culture, and contribute to the region’s stability and development.

— Myanmar and Kazakhstan maintain dialogue and multilateral cooperation. How can our countries contribute to building a more just world order and to reforming international organizations?

Today, the world is shifting from a unipolar system to a multipolar one. We should reduce dependence on any single superpower and strengthen ties with friendly nations. This will make it possible to take fairer decisions and resist external pressure. Major changes are also taking place in the economy, shaping a new world order. Smaller countries need to cooperate and expand trade across different regions. International organizations must also be reformed so that they adhere to their own charters and respect the sovereignty of all states. In this effort, our countries can work together.

— Kazakhstan is seen as an important transport and energy hub in Eurasia. In which areas do you think Myanmar could most successfully cooperate with Kazakhstan and the wider region?

Kazakhstan is rich in natural resources, exports oil and gas, and develops mining, transport, and agriculture, particularly wheat production. Myanmar is an agricultural country and also has mineral resources. It borders China and India and links Southeast Asia with South Asia. We have fertile land, abundant water resources, and a favorable climate for farming. Myanmar is one of the world’s largest exporters of rice and pulses. This makes agriculture, mining, transport, and energy the most promising areas for cooperation. To advance in these fields, we need joint efforts in technology and investment.

— Beyond economic and political ties, how important do you think it is for Myanmar and the Central Asian countries to develop cultural, educational, and humanitarian links to strengthen mutual understanding and trust?

The development of educational, cultural, and humanitarian ties between Myanmar and the Central Asian countries is a crucial factor. Our two countries differ in climate, geography, culture, and products, and this diversity is an advantage. To maintain and strengthen friendly relations, it is essential to expand not only government-to-government cooperation but also people-to-people contacts. That is why advancing these areas is vital.

