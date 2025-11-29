President of Mongolia to pay state visit to Italy

The historic visit, marking the first presidential-level engagement in 14 years, coincides with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Italy.

During the state visit, the two Heads of State will meet tête-à-tête and hold formal negotiations to further advance bilateral cooperation. On this occasion, a series of cooperation agreements will be signed between the governments and institutions of both countries, covering areas such as culture, education, science, minerals, infrastructure, civil protection, local development, sports, tourism, and public media.

President Khurelsukh will also be received by Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, the lower house of the Italian Parliament.

In addition, the Mongolia-Italy Business Forum will convene to foster economic collaboration and strengthen ties between the business communities of the two countries. To commemorate the anniversary, the Mongolian Philharmonic Morin Khuur Orchestra will perform in Rome, presenting Mongolia’s rich cultural heritage through its national instrument.

The state visit is expected to deepen traditional ties and elevate the friendly partnership between Mongolia and Italy to new heights of cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Italy were established on June 29, 1970. From Mongolia, President Bagabandi Natsag paid a State Visit in 2000, followed by President Elbegdorj Tsakhia’s State Visit in 2011. Mongolia inaugurated its embassy in Rome in October 2011, while Italy opened its embassy in Ulaanbaatar in July 2016.

