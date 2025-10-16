Kazakhstan, Italy reaffirm commitment to strengthening strategic partnership

Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches a great importance to its long-standing relations with Italy, describing it as a reliable partner of our country in Europe. The parties noted the need to further expand cooperation in the fields of energy, “green” technologies, mechanical engineering, agro-industrial complex, education and science, as well as infrastructure.

For his part, Minister Tajani confirmed Italy's readiness to strengthen trade, economic, and investment cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The meeting underscored that Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic partners within the European Union and its largest trade and economic partner among Southern European countries, with bilateral trade reaching $20 billion in 2024. Kazakhstan, in turn, continues to be an important partner for Italy in Central Asia, offering significant energy and investment potential.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a constructive dialogue and intensifying joint efforts aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy.

