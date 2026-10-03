Kazakhstan, Mongolia expand cooperation in energy, agriculture and mining

During the meeting, Nalibayev said the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Mongolia provides a solid foundation for expanding practical cooperation and maintaining regular intergovernmental dialogue.

“We attach particular importance to the comprehensive development of cooperation with Mongolia, our important trading partner,” Nalibayev said.

The sides discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, including a target to increase bilateral trade fivefold, announced in April during Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa's state visit to Astana.

The two sides agreed to step up government efforts to advance joint projects in trade and the economy, energy, nuclear energy, digitalization, finance, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

They also highlighted significant potential for cooperation in agriculture and mining, including mineral exploration, mine development and the processing of mineral resources.

Transport and logistics infrastructure was identified as another key area for boosting trade. The sides noted the positive impact of the direct air service between the two capitals launched in June and discussed prospects for opening additional air routes.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Following the meeting, Kazakhstan and Mongolia reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing previously reached agreements and further expanding bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported Mongolia had signed loan agreements with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for projects supporting the development of the country’s education and health sectors.