President of Kazakhstan wishes Georgia prosperity on Independence Day

In his message, the President of Kazakhstan reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening Kazakh-Georgian relations, built on bonds of friendship and mutual support.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Mikheil Kavelashvili success in his responsible state duties, and the people of Georgia well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, President Tokayev met with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China.