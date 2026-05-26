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    President of Kazakhstan wishes Georgia prosperity on Independence Day

    19:59, 26 May 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated his Georgian counterpart, Mikheil Kavelashvili, and the people of Georgia on the country's national holiday — Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

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    Photo source: Akorda

    In his message, the President of Kazakhstan reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening Kazakh-Georgian relations, built on bonds of friendship and mutual support.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Mikheil Kavelashvili success in his responsible state duties, and the people of Georgia well-being and prosperity.

    Earlier, President Tokayev met with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Georgia Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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