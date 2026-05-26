Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Zhao Leji discuss expansion of Kazakh-Chinese partnership

According to Akorda, the meeting focused on the prospects for strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, expanding inter-parliamentary dialogue, and enhancing cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

"The friendship between our nations has a solid historical foundation and is steadily developing in the spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual trust. China has always supported Kazakhstan, and we express our sincere gratitude to its people, leadership, and, of course, Mr. President Xi Jinping. Consistently strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese permanent comprehensive strategic partnership remains an unchanging priority for us. The year 2025 was historic in the development of our bilateral relations. Mutual visits provided a powerful impetus to deepening our multifaceted cooperation. One of the most significant achievements is the growth of bilateral trade to a record $49 billion. China traditionally ranks among Kazakhstan’s largest investors. Cumulative Chinese investment has exceeded $29 billion. Recently, I have signed the Law ratifying the Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments. Undoubtedly, this document will contribute to boosting investment cooperation between the two countries," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President noted that Kazakhstan and China have established a solid political foundation for developing cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

"Kazakhstan and China hold similar stances on many issues on the international agenda. Our countries interact fruitfully within the framework of the UN, the SCO, and CICA. Kazakhstan highly appreciates China's global initiatives in the fields of development, civilizational dialogue, and global governance. Our country supports the One China policy. We also fully support multilateral cooperation within the new 'Central Asia–China' format," the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the opportunity to convey his warm and sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted the effectiveness of the strategic course pursued by the leader of the People's Republic of China.

"I am convinced that the new 15th Five-Year Plan will further strengthen China's status as a global power and a highly developed state playing a crucial role on the international stage," the President said.

Photo credit: Akorda

For his part, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress conveyed the best wishes of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kazakh President.

Zhao Leji noted that in recent years, China-Kazakhstan relations have been developing dynamically and have reached the level of a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, thanks to the visionary leadership and support of Presidents Xi Jinping and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He added that the two leaders met twice last year, in Astana and Tianjin, outlining the key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee also congratulated the President on Kazakhstan’s successful nationwide referendum to adopt a new Constitution. In his view, the amendments made to the Basic Law are a strategically important decision for the long-term development of the state.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with visiting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.