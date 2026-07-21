PM Andy Burnham reshuffles UK cabinet after taking office

Among the most significant appointments, John Healey was named Chancellor, replacing Rachel Reeves, while former Energy Secretary Ed Miliband became Foreign Secretary, succeeding David Lammy. Yvette Cooper was appointed Health Secretary, taking over from Wes Streeting, who was moved to the role of Defence Secretary.

John Healey has been appointed as Chancellor of the Exchequer @hmtreasury. pic.twitter.com/QPa3uK0tON — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 20, 2026

Shabana Mahmood remained Home Secretary, while Angela Rayner was reappointed Housing Secretary. Jonathan Reynolds remained Business Secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh was promoted to Energy Secretary, Louise Haigh became First Secretary of State and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Alex Norris was appointed Justice Secretary.

Former Chancellor Rachel Reeves, former Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and former Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens were among those who left the cabinet.

Burnham became prime minister after succeeding Keir Starmer as Labour leader. In his first speech outside 10 Downing Street, he pledged to tackle the cost of living crisis, reduce homelessness, and pursue a more decentralized model of government, while emphasizing continuity in the UK's support for international allies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Andy Burnham became the UK's new prime minister after meeting King Charles.