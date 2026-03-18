President of Israel congratulates Kazakhstan on adoption of new Constitution

President of Israel Isaac Herzog congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful nationwide referendum and the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan.

During the talks, the sides also debated the current state and prospects for deepening cooperation between the two states, focusing on further widening of trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

President Isaac Herzog agreed with the view of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that all nations need peace to realize long-term economic development plans.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuously seeking political solutions to international disputes.

Besides, the President of Israel praised Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords that sets an example of a strategic approach to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan is the first to join the Abraham Accords under Trump's second term.